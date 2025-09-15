Osun people wants APC to return to power – Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority and All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has disclosed that the people of Osun State are eager to return APC to power.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, the governorship hopeful said after his tour of twenty-one out of the thirty Local Government Council Areas of the state, he discovered there infrastructure deficit in the state despite the huge resources available to the present administration.

According to him, the way people thronged his consultation venues, it is clear that the party still retained the people’s love and has brighter chance to wrestle power from the present administration in the state.

“I’ve moved round about twenty-one local governments to consult, and I discovered and deduced that there are a lot of infrastructural deficits in Osun State. And I want to let my people in Osun know that I’m going to address the deficit, especially with the humoungous amount of allocation available to the State now”.

He added with the enthusiasm his team was received around the local government, the people wanted him to take over from the present administration, adding, “I am seriously encouraged with the preparation of our people. They are prepared to return power to APC. They want that shift. They love my movement, and they want me to take over from the present government, and we won’t disappoint them. We will work hard to justify our rating presently”.

He also stated that the emergence of a particular candidate would not create division within the party, saying, “by the time our leaders decide on who to run, all the aspirants have agreed that we will join hands together to support and work for whoever our elders picked”.