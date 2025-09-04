Osun LG crisis: Youth council wants Tinubu to end imbroglio

President Bola Tinubu

Commends the President over the Ilesa-Ife-Akure express road rehabilitation

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the crisis bedevilling Local Government Councils across Osun State persists, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, have tasked President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the situation with a view to ending the crisis.

The council lamented over the continuous withholding of the State Local Government allocation, saying it has affected youths and women at the grassroots, hence the need to end the impasse.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, Osun NYCN Chairman, Akinbode Oluwasegun said the situation is leading idleness among youths and women which could lead to security issues if allowed to fester.

Many grassroots workers, artisans, and small-scale businesses that depend on local government spending are in distress. Rural dwellers, who make up the majority of Osun’s population, feel abandoned and neglected.

The consequence of this is growing frustration, hopelessness, and idleness among young people. We all know that an idle youth population can become a threat to peace, stability, and security.

Mr. President, just as you listened to our cries on the Ibadan–Ilesa–Akure road, we appeal to you today, with all sense of responsibility, to also hear us on this matter of withheld Local Government funds. We call on you to immediately direct the Accountant General of the Federation to release these funds to Osun State.

The group also commended President Tinubu for taking urgent steps to address the dilapidated state of the Ilesa-Ife-Akure express road with the mobilisation of contractors to the site to start rehabilitation work.

We sincerely appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his dedication to national growth. We particularly commend his intervention in the long-abandoned Ibadan–Ilesa–Akure Expressway project. For years, this road has been a death trap, slowing down commerce, frustrating travelers, and destroying lives and property. On June 12 this year, during the Democracy Day celebration, we made a passionate call to Mr. President to come to the aid of our people. Today, in less than three months, we are seeing tractors, bulldozers, and machines already working on that road.

This singular act demonstrates that President Tinubu is indeed a listening leader—a President who responds to the cries of his people. We remain grateful for this.

We equally extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, for his consistent effort to reposition Osun State. In less than two years in office, he has shown resilience in infrastructure renewal, education, healthcare, and youth development. Despite the financial strain, Governor Adeleke has carried on with a people-oriented agenda, and for that, the youth of Osun remain grateful.