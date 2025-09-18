Osun LG crisis, probe judicial irregularities, PDP tells CJ

By Shina Abubakar

As litigation on the Local Government Council crisis in Osun State lingers, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, has demanded that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court should probe irregularities being perpetrated in the matter.

Recall that the State Government had dragged the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Osogbo to restrict the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from releasing allocation to the APC elected council officials.

However, the state government described the move as prejudice, saying “there is no need to move the case to Abuja” alleging foul play.

The Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo,earlier, said the issuance of letters to assign the case to a judge purportedly written by Joshua Ibrahim Aji, who claimed to be an aide of the Chief Judge deserves investigation.

“We, the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State, therefore call on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to immediately probe these irregularities. He must investigate how and why persons, purportedly working in his office, who are not judicial officers, are signing letters that carry the force of judicial authority.”

“We demand accountability. We demand transparency. Above all, we demand respect for the rule of law.”