Osun LG: APC berates NULGE for meddling in crisis

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has described the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, NULGE’s, interference in the ongoing crisis across councils in the state as that of a meddlesome interloper.

It would be recalled that the leadership of NULGE in the state have alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria has concluded plans to release seized council funds to the APC elected council officials sacked by the court.

However, APC in a statement issued by the State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi on Monday described NULGE as an appendage of the PDP-led administration.

“It is now crystal clear to the public that the NULGE leadership is working in cahoot with the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration in the state to further prolong the untold suffering being meted on the innocent people of the state through the delay in the payment of the accumulated local government allocations.

“The actions and inactions of the state NULGE that has been on sympathy strike orchestrated by Governor Adeleke for seven months’ running have glaringly shown that the supposed organized labour union is a potent branch of the state chapter of the PDP.

“We want to enjoin the members of the public to discountenance the statement credited to Ogungbangbe that the state chapter of the NULGE is not involved in politics as no political body can outdo the verifiably partisan body in the state under Governor Adeleke.

“There is no justification under the sun why the Osun State people should be denied the access to local government councils’ allocations as there are constitutionally-elected local government council chairmen and councillors across the state through the Court of Appeal judgement of the 10th of February, 2025 which reinstated the APC executive council bosses across the state”.