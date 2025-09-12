Osun Deputy Governor, Ife PDP reach truce

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Peace has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ife Federal Constituency after the power tussle that almost factionalised the party in the zone.

It would be recalled that the party, during a stakeholders meeting held at the Senatorial leader’s residence, Olayiwola Famuyide, passed a vote of no confidence on the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Board of Trustees member, Professor Wale Oladipo and one other over anti-party activities.

However at a stakeholders meeting held at the Deputy’s Governor’s residence on Friday, the two factions came together in what can be described as a truce meeting between the two sides.

Speaking with newsmen after the deputy governor described the crisis as an internal political wrangling which has been resolved using party mechanism, adding that all parties have buried their differences and the party in Ife Federal Constituency more United than ever.

“We have forgotten everything that happened in the past, and we have turned over a new leaf. What happened here today is to tell all of you that PDP is one. There is no division between us, and in politics, you cannot rule out what has happened in the past.

Also , the State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, who was at the meeting described the gathering as unity meeting that brought every party stakeholders in the zone together and reaffirmed the Deputy Governor’s loyalty to the party and that of the former National Secretary, Oladipo.

“This is a unity meeting to foster unity among the stakeholders in Ife Federal constituency, the vote of confidence has been withdrawn. Our leaders, BoT members and former National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Deputy Governor, the Senatorial Leader, Akin Famuyide, all the excos of the the district, all the Commissioners and appointees from the district, all the Council of chairmen, House of Assembly members and all that matters have agreed to forge ahead and remain under the same umbrella”, he said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Senatorial Leader, said the grievances within the two groups have been addressed and the party in Ife Federal Constituency emerged stronger from the crisis it experienced few days ago.

“The crisis was a creation of some defectors, who were trying to destroy the party and now we have settled the crisis and set aside our differences”, he said