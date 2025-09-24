Ossiomo gets court order, clears air on business ventures

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of Ossiomo Power said it has got a court order restraining any interference with its businesses by ordering its estranged partner from entering its land and tampering with its facilities.

The company also revealed that electricity generation and distribution is just one of the several other ventures it was into.

A copy of the order in the suit marked B/242/2025, Ossiomo Investment Limited, Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, Ossiomo Offsites and Utility Limited, Quadrant Gas Development Company Limited who are the claimants and Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) the defendant, an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin restrained CCETC from entering the land of Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company

Limited pending the hearing and determination of motion of notice.

Hon. Justice Mary Itsueli, the vacation judge, gave the restraining order in an ex-parte motion filed by the counsel to Ossiomo, Emmanuel Usoh Esq.

Ossiomo approached the court and sought an interim injunction restraining CCETC from gaining access to the land or utilising any property belonging to the claimant.

The company wanted an order restraining “the Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described from parading itself as a member or a shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying or using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

In the enrollment of order dated September 11, 2025, Justice Itsueli, said having “given a most careful consideration to the application, supporting affidavit and annexures, I am minded to grant the interim order of injunction: and ordered that, “The Defendant whether by itself, privies, assigns and anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from accessing, utilising the infrastructure of the Claimants including the 33KVA lines, gas engines and gas infrastructure built by the Claimants to supply gas to the power plant and generate electricity supply whether by bulk sales or transmission to corporate entities or individuals in Edo State pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.

“The Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies, assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from parading themselves member or shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying or using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

Recall that Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company

Limited and CCETC have been in ownership tussle which led to the power plant being shut down on September 1, 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing on the latest in the power tussle between Ossiomo and its investment partners, Usoh said CCETC, having been aware of the restraining order had so far approached the arbitrary panel in Singapore.

He said the Chinese did not pay their fee in the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) despite extending the time for them to pay and they therefore have no stake in Ossiomo.

He said the rationale behind this update is for the whole world to know that Singapore, being the seat of economics arbitration globally, is aware of the issues happening between Ossiomo and CCETC. We had the opportunity of seeing the copy of the arbitration, and we are replying accordingly.”

On Ossiomo and Edo State Government, Usoh disclosed: “Our relationship with the Edo State Government is what we call Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Ossiomo develops power and sells it to the Edo State Government at market value. They are our landlords, we cannot hold a grudge against the government. My appeal to the government is to do business with us so that everyone in Edo will benefit.”

He said Ossiomo is an indigenous company owned owned 100 percent by Nigerians. “Ossiomo investment Limited is not all about generation of electricity, it is a full package of investment for Edo state, there is a jetty being developed, there is the industrial park within the system, and so many other facilities to be created in a free trade zone.

“The Free Trade Zone was approved by the federal government during the period of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, and the letters for the approval of the free trade zone are available for checks.

“Edo state citizens and Nigerians should be vigilant to ensure that Ossioma is given the opportunity to thrive so that other investors will run around the state and develop the state.

“By the time the Free Trade Zone is fully operational at the behest of Ossimo, I am sure that unemployment will reduce drastically, and electricity, which we crave for very seriously in this country, will be a thing easily supplied by Ossiomo Investment Limited.

“In that company too, there is a fertilizer plant that is being developed along with other facilities.”

A staff of the Chinese company who did not want to be named denied the allegations against the company,

He said the company came to Edo State in 2018 and signed the Joint Venture Agreement with the Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure and the equity was 25 percent and 75 percent. The 25 percent is from Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure and its equity is for the land and licences.

He said after the JV agreement, Ossiomo was supposed to transfer the generating licence to the CCETC Ossiomo Power Company (COPC) which is now a joint company but that till date, they did not transfer those licenses to the COPC and did not follow the JV agreement.

According to him, the $20m investment was done by the Chinese including the distribution lines. The distribution lines were built by COPC but the loan is from CCETC.

The Chinese company claimed that some customers were connected to 33kv lines and the customers paid to the account of Ossiomo E-Technology Company and not to the COPC account. The E-technology is from Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company. COPC paid the gas fee and the power fee did not come to the COPC account. The customers did not pay into the COPC account.

He said the customers did not pay to the COPC account and that the request that all the customers be transferred to the COPC was ignored and that Ologbo community where the company is situated is using power and they are not paying any kobo.