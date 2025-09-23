Oskar Ibru: Urhobo nation has lost a pillar – Dafinone

Oskar Ibru

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has expressed deep grief and shock over the death of renowned businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Eyovbirere Ibru, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message, Senator Dafinone noted that the sudden demise of the 67-year-old eldest son of the late Olorogun Michael Ibru has left a huge vacuum in both the illustrious Ibru family and the wider Urhobo community. “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of Olorogun Oscar Ibru’s passing. He was a distinguished son of Urhoboland whose life was defined by service and impact,” Dafinone said.

The lawmaker recalled that Oscar Ibru was not only an heir to the Ibru dynasty but a true torchbearer of his father’s legacy, who successfully steered the family’s vast business empire across shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and philanthropy. “He brought uncommon vision and a sense of duty into every role he occupied,” Dafinone remarked, stressing that the deceased represented continuity of the Ibru entrepreneurial spirit.

Dafinone further highlighted that Olorogun Ibru’s career trajectory, which began at The Guardian newspaper before transitioning into leadership roles within the Ibru Organisation, showcased diligence, innovation, and commitment to excellence. “He was a man who never took his privilege for granted; instead, he worked hard to prove his worth and expand the Ibru legacy,” the Senator added.

The Delta Central representative also emphasized Oscar Ibru’s humanitarian footprint, recalling his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and community development. He cited the Dream Child Foundation, through which the late mogul championed youth empowerment, as well as his interventions in relief efforts for displaced persons across Nigeria.

“Beyond the boardroom, Oscar Ibru was a man of compassion. His philanthropy touched countless lives. The Urhobo Nation found in him a true ambassador—proud of his roots, yet open to the world, and always eager to lift others,” Dafinone stated.

While extending condolences to the widow, Chief Wanda Ibru, their children, and the extended Ibru family, the Senator urged them to take solace in the fact that the late businessman lived a purposeful life. “On behalf of my family and the people of Delta Central, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Chief Wanda Ibru, the children, and the entire Ibru family. May you find comfort in the shining example he has left for generations to emulate,” he said.

Dafinone urged the Urhobo Nation to celebrate the life of the departed rather than drown in grief, noting that his legacy will remain evergreen. “Though we mourn, we must also celebrate the fact that Olorogun Oscar Ibru lived a life of excellence and service to humanity,” he stressed.

He prayed for the repose of the late philanthropist’s soul and for divine strength for the bereaved family. “May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Senator Dafinone concluded.