Osi to Wike: Give FCT projects to Nigerians, not foreigners

Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — President of the Gosima Group, Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to prioritise local contractors for development projects in Abuja.

He warned that relying too much on foreign companies would harm sustainability and weaken Nigeria’s construction sector.

Dr Osi made the call in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking to journalists after the company’s 2025 Management Training Programme, themed “l’Leadership Training on Improved Project Management, Process Standardisation, and Organisational Structure.’

The training involved 45 management staff, with plans to share the knowledge with over 300 employees across the group.

“So far, the current minister of FCT has been doing great. Abuja is awake for the first time after many years, and we commend him,” Osi said, commending Wike’s leadership.

He, however, stressed that Wike should go further by giving more opportunities to Nigerian companies in FCT projects.

“Let him do everything possible to ensure that more Nigerian companies are involved in the activities and projects in FCT. That is the only way we can have sustainability,” he stated.

Osi expressed concern that continued dependence on foreign contractors was preventing local firms from growing and gaining experience. He said this would leave Nigerian companies unprepared to take over when foreign firms leave.

“When the foreign companies are gone, the local ones are not capable enough to move on because they were never supported or developed,” he warned.

Osi further said Nigerian professionals have the skills and qualifications to deliver quality projects if they are given the chance.

“The universities we have are producing trained engineers, trained architects, trained quantity surveyors. Where would they go and work?

“There’s no way in the world that you will have a better team than what you have in Nigeria,” he said.

Defends Local Contractors

He rejected claims that local contractors often use substandard materials, calling the idea false and unfair.

“The notion that local contractors always use substandard materials during construction is all about giving a dog a bad name to kill it. It is not true,” Osi asserted.

He also urged the government to treat Nigerian firms equally and pay them the same rates as foreign contractors for similar work.

“Whatever you are going to pay to foreign contractors, pay to local contractors as well. Give them the opportunity to excel. It is for the good of your people,” he said.

While supporting greater involvement of local firms, Osi said there must be strict accountability to ensure quality work and honesty in public projects.

“Local contractors who are awarded projects and these projects are not executed should be prosecuted accordingly. The fact is that crime anywhere is crime.

“When you are given an assignment, deliver this assignment with commitment for the sake of your country, for the sake of your unborn generation,” he said.

Osi highlighted the link between local contractor support and job creation, especially for young graduates.

“If we don’t support local companies, we will have so many people coming out of school, jobless, and begin to think of how to survive,” he warned.

Osi added that timely payments and a supportive business environment are vital for local companies to succeed.

“There is one thing to give people projects and another thing to pay for it. People should be encouraged, an enabling environment created, and support given to local companies,” he noted.

Speaking about the Gosima Group’s training initiative, Osi said it reflects the company’s long-term commitment to capacity building.

“This training is an investment that must continue,” Osi said, stressing that building local talent is crucial for Nigeria’s long-term development.