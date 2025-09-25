Oscar Ibru’s death: I’ve lost a dear brother – Ibori

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has expressed sadness over the death of businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru.



The scion of the Ibru dynasty and the chairman of the Ibru Organisation died after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the age of 67.



Born on August 11, 1958, Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist, Michael Ibru, and one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic spheres.



In a post on his official social media handles, Ibori who described the late Ibru as a ‘dear brother’ prayed for the repose of his soul.



He wrote “Skidoo!!! So long my dear brother! Sleep well in the Lord. Tode Olorogun Oscar Ibru. Igbruuuuuuuuuu!!!”.