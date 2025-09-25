Oscar Ibru dies at 67 as Oborevwori, others mourn

Oskar Ibru

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—INDUSTRIALIST and Chairman of the Ibru Organisation, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, has reportedly passed on, aged 67.

Details of his passage were not immediately available at press time, but multiple sources said his family revealed that he passed on, yesterday, after a brief illness, as the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom in in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has been thrown into mourning over the passage of Ibru.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwwori of Delta State, has expressed sadness over the death of Olorogun Ibru, describing it as a monumental loss to the Urhobo nation and Nigeria at large.

Also, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, Otota of Olomu Kingdom on behalf of the kingdom described the death of Ibru as irreparable loss.

Oscar Ibru was the first son of renowned industrist, the late Olorogun Michael Ibru. He hailed from Agbarha- Otor.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, commiserated with the Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor, the people of Delta State, and the Urhobo nation on the demise of the scion of the Michael Ibru dynasty.

The governor noted that Olorogun Ibru, lived a life of service, industry, and philanthropy, adding that his immense contributions to commerce, hospitality, and social development would remain indelible.

He recalled that Oscar Ibru, through the Ibru Organisation, helped to build strong economic institutions, provided employment opportunities for thousands, and supported community development across Delta State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, the Urhobo nation, and indeed Nigerians on the passing of Olorogun Oscar Ibru.

“He was a remarkable son of Delta who distinguished himself in business and philanthropy, and his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the Urhobo nation but to our entire state and country,” the governor stated.

Oborevwori prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the Ibru family to take solace in the enduring legacy of love, generosity, and enterprise he left behind.

On his part, Akpomudje in a chat with Vanguard, said: “It is a big shock to us because he is one of our great sons. We are very proud of him as he has assisted the kingdom in several ways.

“Particularly, when we lost our traditional ruler, HRM M. Ovbagbedia, Ohworode of Olomu, he was always on hand to help and in anything we do, he always shows his interest.

“We have lost a very valuable son of Olomu. I wish the family sincere condolences from the Olomu Kingdom and I pray the Lord should console them and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.

President General of the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom, Joseph Umudjere described Ibru’s death as a big blow to the kingdom.

Umudjere said: “We never expected him to leave us at this trying time when we needed him most. As l speak with you, the entire kingdom is in a mournful state.

“We never expected it but you cannot question God’s authority. He gives and He also takes.”

In his reaction, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, Olorogun Jaro Egbo expressed sadness over Ibru’s demise.

“The news of his death came to us as a rude shock. It is a very big loss,” he said, while consoling the Ibru family and the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom.