Orlu youths pledge to end 5-year insecurity crisis

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – The umbrella body of youths in Orlu Senatorial Zone of Imo State, Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, has pledged to help end the insecurity crisis that has plagued the area for the past five years.

Communities in Orsu (Orlu Zone), as well as Okigwe and Onuimo in Okigwe Zone, have been among the areas most affected.

The youths made the pledge on Monday during the election of the Assembly’s new executive leadership.

Prince Izunna Obiefula, who emerged as the new president, said restoring peace in the zone is the top priority of his team. He explained that the group will pursue positive engagement, dialogue with young people, and collaboration with security agencies to promote stability.

“Insecurity has been a major problem in the last five years in Orlu Zone, and we are going to positively engage our youths through dialogue, as well as with the various security agencies,” Obiefula said. “We want to make our youths realise that crime does not pay.”

He added that the Assembly will hold elected representatives accountable by ensuring they fulfill campaign promises, particularly in providing youth empowerment through skills acquisition and vocational training. According to him, such measures would help reduce insecurity by giving young people meaningful opportunities.

Obiefula stressed that insecurity has badly hurt the zone’s economy, forcing many businesses to relocate to Owerri. He noted that investors from the diaspora also avoid the area due to safety concerns.

“Without peace, businesses cannot thrive,” he said. “We have vowed to address this issue as youths, because those most involved are youths from the zone. It is our responsibility to change this narrative.”