OPM empowers 60 army widows, families in Port Harcourt

… Distributes starter packs, vocational tools to wives and children of fallen heroes

No fewer than 60 widows and family members of Nigerian Army officers who died in active service have been empowered by the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Foundation in Port Harcourt.

At a presentation ceremony held on Monday, September 1, 2025, at the OPM Multi-Skills Acquisition Centre, Mbodo Aluu, the Founder and General Overseer of OPM, His Royal Majesty, King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the families of fallen heroes and encouraging the Nigerian Army.

The widows had undergone six months of intensive training in various vocational skills, including sewing, ICT, catering, and paint production, at the OPM Centre. At the end of the programme, they were equipped with sewing machines, laptops, ovens, gas cookers, and paint-making materials to enable them to become self-reliant.

“How else can we encourage these widows whose husbands died while defending this nation?” King Chinyere said. “I thought about training them in different skills and empowering them to start their own businesses.”

The OPM Multi-Skills Acquisition Centre, which has trained more than 50,000 Nigerians in vocational trades over the past 15 years, operates with the approval of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, making its certificates globally recognized. King Chinyere stressed that the centre is open to both Christians and Muslims, with over 25 free vocational skills on offer.

Beyond skills training, the OPM Foundation runs two free specialist hospitals, 37 tuition-free schools, including one for children with autism and Down syndrome, a tuition-free girls’ technical college, 18 free housing estates, and over 9,000 local and international scholarships — all funded through church offerings and tithes without government support.

He called on state and federal governments, international organisations, and multinationals to partner with OPM to expand its humanitarian impact.

Dignitaries at the event included Major General Emmanuel Ejim-Emekah, General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, his wife, senior army officers, the OPM Director of Welfare, Dr. Mrs. Maurine Chukwu, and other foundation leaders.

Commending OPM’s efforts, Major General Ejim-Emekah said: “I cannot thank the General Overseer enough for what he has done. It resonates with the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy and soldiers’ mantra, which emphasize the welfare of soldiers and their families. We are excited when we see individuals come forward to support the Army.”

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 6 Division chapter, said the empowerment initiative would help widows and their children live more purposeful lives.