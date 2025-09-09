Strike continues, as depots remain shut, operators to hike petroleum products

By Udeme Akpan

LAGOS — The nationwide distribution of petroleum products has been paralysed as the strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) against the Dangote Refinery enters its second day, forcing depots across the country to remain shut.

Checks by Vanguard revealed that strict enforcement of the strike—supported by allied unions—has led to the complete suspension of loading activities at major depots, leaving fuel lifting operations at a standstill.

A source at the Satellite Depot confirmed the development, warning of an imminent fuel crisis if the industrial action lingers.

“Stocks are being depleted at filling stations due to limited supplies. If the dispute isn’t resolved within 72 hours, there will be a fuel price crisis. Filling station owners may begin adjusting their pump prices to take advantage,” the source said.

The strike has already caused long queues in parts of Lagos and other major cities as motorists rush to buy fuel in anticipation of scarcity.

Why NUPENG is Striking

The industrial action follows unresolved disputes between NUPENG and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery over workers’ welfare, conditions of service, and recognition of union rights within the refinery’s operations.

Union leaders have accused the refinery of sidelining existing agreements on collective bargaining and failing to properly integrate drivers and depot workers into its operations. They insist that unless these issues are addressed, the strike will continue.

Stakeholders React

Vice President of the Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (OGSPAN), Lawal Kamaldeen, acknowledged NUPENG’s revenue concerns but stressed the positive impact of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery on the sector.

According to him, the refinery has introduced improved welfare standards for workers.

“The company is paying drivers around ₦300,000 each and has provided decent accommodation for them, which is unprecedented in the sector. If given the chance and encouragement, we believe the refinery will continue to positively impact drivers, stakeholders, the sector, and Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

Looming Price Hike

Industry watchers warned that unless a resolution is reached soon, the strike could trigger a sharp hike in pump prices nationwide, compounding the hardship of motorists and businesses already battling inflation.