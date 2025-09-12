Ooni, Alaafin’s supporters responsible for supremacy feud — Ladoja, Olubadan-designate

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has attributed the lingering supremacy tussle among Yoruba traditional rulers to the actions and utterances of supporters of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, and his wife at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, yesterday, Ladoja decried the perceived rivalry, insisting that the monarchs themselves are not responsible for the feud but rather their followers. I have always made it clear that neither the Ooni nor the Alaafin is fostering disunity. It is their supporters who, in an attempt to justify historical claims, are stirring discord. They forget that history is often subjective,” he said.

Ladoja stressed the need for the Yoruba people to shift their focus from divisive historical debates to initiatives that promote peace, progress, and unity across Yorubaland.

According to him, “The Alaafin cannot go to Ile-Ife to rule, just as the Ooni cannot rule in Oyo. Each monarch has his domain.

“The kind of history their supporters refer to is similar to Britain’s colonization of America, a past that no longer dictates the present. Today, if America sneezes, Britain catches a cold.”

Highlighting Ibadan’s historical significance, the Olubadan-designate said: “Without Ibadan’s influence, traditional rulers across Yorubaland might have borne titles akin to ‘Emir’.

“But our focus now is not just about preserving history, but modernizing Ibadanland and building on the legacy of the old Ibadan Empire.”

In his response, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Alao, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing it as a significant milestone not only for Ibadan but for all of Oyo State and Nigeria.