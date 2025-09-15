Onoh responds to Gov Bago’s comparison of Borgu LGA and South East

By Dennis Agbo

Denge Josef Onoh, a former spokesman for President Bola Tinubu’s South East campaign, has responded to remarks by Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State that compared the landmass of Borgu Local Government Area to that of the South East region.

In a statement, Onoh provided land-area figures and said Borgu LGA covers 11,267 km². He gave the combined landmass of the five South East states as about 29,484 km², with the following breakdown: Abia — 6,320 km²; Anambra — 4,844 km²; Ebonyi — 5,530 km²; Enugu — 7,161 km²; and Imo — 5,530 km².

“So Borgu LGA is only about 38 percent the size of the South East region (11,267 km² vs. 29,484 km²). The South East is roughly 2.6 times larger than Borgu LGA,” Onoh said.

Onoh also addressed a figure attributed to Governor Bago regarding Niger State’s share of Nigeria’s total land area. He noted Nigeria’s total land area as 923,769 km² and Niger State’s area as 76,363 km², which he said is approximately 8.3 percent of the national total — not 11 percent.

He added that while large forested areas and reserves such as the Borgu Game Reserve present policing challenges in parts of Niger State, comparisons based solely on land area do not capture differences in population density and urbanization. Onoh said the South East has an estimated population of over 20 million people across 95 local government areas.