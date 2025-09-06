Onoh makes tribute on Obasanjo, says ex-president is colossus, living legend

Former campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh, has selected former President Olusegun Obasanjo for encomium, noting that it’s better to make tributes on one while alife than in death.

According to Onoh, the former President is a living legend who resonates with the weight of legacy, the depth of sacrifice, and breadth of impact in the annals of Nigeria’s storied history.

Onoh in his accolade to Obasanjo said that it was with some deep sense of reverence, admiration and overwhelming pride that he penned the tribute of the former president whom he stressed is a “colossus, a titan of our time, a man whose life and contributions have shaped the very soul of our nation.”

To Onoh, Obasanjo is not merely a former President, a revered elder statesman, or a global icon; but an Uncle Matthew, a cherished figure whose warmth, wisdom, and enduring friendship with his late father has left indelible mark in his heart.

Onoh wrote: A Statesman of Unparalleled Contributions – “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria are as vast as the savannahs of our land and as enduring as the rivers that course through it. As a military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, he demonstrated rare courage by voluntarily handing over power to a civilian government, a historic act that cemented his place as a beacon of democratic ideals. His return as a democratically elected President from 1999 to 2007 marked a pivotal era in Nigeria’s journey, where his visionary leadership steered our nation through turbulent waters toward stability and progress.

“Under his stewardship, Nigeria witnessed transformative economic reforms, including the liberalization of the telecommunications sector, which birthed the mobile revolution that connects millions of Nigerians today. His bold debt relief negotiations with the Paris Club alleviated Nigeria’s financial burdens, paving the way for economic growth and renewed global respect. His establishment of anti-corruption institutions such as the EFCC and ICPC reflected his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, setting a standard for governance that continues to inspire.

“Beyond Nigeria’s borders, Uncle Matthew’s contributions to Africa and the world are monumental. As a peacemaker, he brokered peace in conflicts across the continent, from Liberia to Sudan, earning Nigeria a place of pride as a diplomatic powerhouse. His leadership in the African Union and his advocacy for pan-African unity have left an enduring legacy, making him a global symbol of resilience, statesmanship, and hope.

“A Detribalized Patriot: – In a nation often fractured by ethnic and regional divides, Chief Obasanjo stands as a towering example of a detribalized Nigerian. His leadership transcended ethnic loyalties, embracing every Nigerian as a brother or sister under the banner of one indivisible nation. His appointments and policies reflected a deliberate commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that no region or group felt marginalized. Uncle Matthew’s detribalized mindset is a clarion call to all Nigerians to rise above parochialism and embrace the unity that defines our strength. His life reminds us that Nigeria’s greatness lies in our diversity, and his actions have consistently embodied this truth.”

Onoh nostalgically recalled a cherished friendship Obasanjo had with with his late Father, His Excellency, Chief C.C Onoh, and brother-inlaw Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stating that their bond was a tapestry woven with mutual respect, shared values, and an unyielding commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“Their friendship was not merely one of convenience but a profound connection rooted in their shared vision for a better Nigeria. I recall with nostalgia the stories my father told of their interactions, filled with laughter, debates, and a mutual passion for service. To both my father and late brother-inlaw Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Uncle Matthew was not just a comrade but a brother, a confidant whose loyalty and integrity were unwavering. This friendship, so cherished and enduring, remains a source of pride for our families and a testament to the kind of man Chief Obasanjo is—loyal, dependable, and true.

Uncle Matthew, A Personal Affection : – To me, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is more than a national hero; he is Uncle Matthew, a name I fondly call him, reflecting the warmth and familiarity he has always extended.



Growing up, I was privileged to witness his larger-than-life presence tempered by a humility that endeared him to all. During his presidential campaign and visit to our Ngwo country home, his hearty laughter, his piercing insights, and his ability to make everyone feel valued are qualities that have shaped my admiration for him. I was blessed to have served as a state legislator during his final term as president, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). and each visit to the Presidential villa was graced with great knowledge and advice aimed at building a greater Nigeria and i forever cherish those moments. Calling him Uncle Matthew is not just a term of endearment but a recognition of the familial bond he fostered with those around him, a bond that transcends titles and positions.”

Onoh stated that Obasanjo is a disciplinarian par excellence, legendary and a trait that defines both his personal and public life.

“As a military man, a leader, and a statesman, he has always embodied the principles of order, accountability, and excellence. His insistence on discipline was not born of rigidity but of a deep-seated belief that a nation thrives only when its people uphold integrity and responsibility. Whether in the barracks or the boardroom, Uncle Matthew’s disciplined approach inspired those around him to strive for greatness. His life is a lesson that discipline, tempered with compassion, is the bedrock of progress.”

A Celebration in His Lifetime:- “It is a rare privilege to celebrate a living legend, and I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to honor Chief Olusegun Obasanjo while he is still with us. Too often, we reserve our tributes for the departed, but today, I seize this moment to proclaim my admiration for a man who has given so much to Nigeria and the world. Uncle Matthew, your life is a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and service. Your contributions have not only shaped our past but continue to guide our future. Your friendship with my late father remains a cherished memory, and your detribalized spirit inspires me to believe in a united Nigeria.

“As I reflect on your journey, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, to call you Uncle Matthew, and to witness your enduring legacy. May your days be long, your wisdom ever-flowing, and your impact eternal. Nigeria owes you a debt of gratitude, and I, Dr. Josef Onoh, am honored to celebrate you, a true son of the soil, a disciplinarian, a statesman, and a beloved uncle.

“It is indeed a blessing and fun to be in the same decade with you. Your presence has blessed Nigeria, Africa and the world to emphasize learning, growth, and the realization that as a people we overestimate short-term accomplishments while underestimating the progress possible over a longer period, such as a decade. You are truly one of Africa’s greatest son.”