Onoh commends Nigeria customs’ seizure of 347 snakes, scorpions destined for export

By Dennis Agbo

The Founder of Woodland Park Zoo, Coal City, Enugu, and Chairman of Tenerife Hospitality Group, Dr. Josef Onoh, has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for intercepting and seizing 17 live scorpions and 340 snakes at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NCS said the seizure, made recently by its operatives, was a violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Reacting, Onoh described the interception as a significant victory in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, noting that such practices undermine biodiversity and pose ecological risks.

He explained that the illegal trade in wildlife has global consequences, including the risk of spreading diseases, depletion of biodiversity, and disruption of ecosystems.

“The NCS’s proactive intervention in this case sends a powerful message: Nigeria will not tolerate the exploitation of its natural heritage for illicit gain,” Onoh said.

He further praised the leadership of Comptroller Michael Awe of the Murtala Muhammed Area Command for what he described as a strong commitment to CITES enforcement.

According to Onoh, reptiles such as snakes and scorpions play an important role in pest control and biodiversity support, and their illegal trade threatens ecological balance.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts by the NCS in collaboration with conservation organizations to curb wildlife trafficking, noting that such actions align with the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime (2022–2026).

Onoh said he was optimistic that the seized animals would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for care and rehabilitation, while the interception would help reshape Nigeria’s reputation in conservation and wildlife protection.