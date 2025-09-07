Only Jonathan can rally PDP to power in 2027 — Utaan, nat’l chairmanship hopeful

created by photogrid

By Luminous Jannamike

Party (PDP) faces pressure to reunite and present a strong challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, Chief Conrad Terhide Utaan; a PDP chieftain from Benue State, national chairmanship hopeful, and ally of the G-5 governors, speaks on the possible return of former President Goodluck Jonathan as presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the likelihood of Peter Obi rejoining the PDP despite resistance from some of his supporters.

He also discusses managing internal tensions involving figures such as Nyesom Wike, the party’s preparations for its November 2025 convention, and the need to regain public trust by addressing Nigeria’s major problems.

There are talks that former President Goodluck Jonathan might run for president in 2027 with the PDP. Can his possible run unite the party or threaten your chances?

As a member of the PDP and a key stakeholder in the party, I firmly believe that our party has faced significant challenges since the lead-up to the 2023 general election.

We have reached a point where the party genuinely desires and deserves healing to reunite its various factions into a cohesive entity that can once again take pride in being the largest and oldest party in Nigeria, capable of winning elections. We need an influential leader with the stature of Goodluck Jonathan to achieve this.

You’ll recall that President Jonathan was vilified and demonised by a powerful segment of Nigeria’s political elite, which led to his loss of power in 2015 to the APC administration. However, after a period of deep reflection, we have reviewed our structures and processes and concluded that a leader like Jonathan is essential to lead the party into the next round of elections. Therefore, Jonathan’s potential candidacy in 2027 is not just about him or the PDP; it’s also about stabilising our polity, rebuilding democratic structures, and creating a stronger system for future generations.

With Atiku quitting the PDP and possibly joining the ADC, can the party manage without him for the 2027 election, or must it try to bring him back?

Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the 19 northern states of Nigeria were seeking a leader to inherit the so-called 12 million votes. We had hoped that Atiku would fit that role and inherit that profile for the benefit of our party. Unfortunately, he has left for what I perceive as an uncertain destination, as the ADC, in its current state, is neither here nor there.

Many of us believe that if Atiku had set aside his personal ambition of running for president and allowed the process to produce a fresh candidate through a fair and inclusive system, it would have been more beneficial for the party. Regrettably, his decision to contest in the 2027 general election does not align with the majority of our party members or the Nigerian populace.

It only resonates with a small group of elites who believe their access to power hinges on pushing someone like Atiku Abubakar into office. It would have been commendable for Atiku to declare, ‘I, Wazirin Adamawa, am announcing that I will not run for president. I will support free and fair primaries and back the candidate who emerges,’ particularly a younger candidate. It’s truly unfortunate. As a stakeholder in this party, I feel disheartened that we are losing him at a time when Nigeria needs to leverage his political resources. However, I am confident that, with or without Atiku, the groundswell of support around Goodluck Jonathan will surpass the APC and other candidates in the 2027 general election.

Some in the PDP want Peter Obi back as a candidate despite doubts he can win, but his supporters oppose a return to old structures. Would such a move risk alienating them?

The PDP needs someone like Peter Obi, not necessarily as a flag bearer for 2027 but as a valuable member. After the passing of President Buhari, Obi remains one of the few Nigerian leaders with a cult-like following capable of mobilising 6 to 7 million votes, with or without a political platform. However, our assessment suggests he lacks a clear path to the presidency.

He requires a period of serious reflection and needs to focus more on Nigeria’s growth and future rather than solely satisfying his base. Obi could excel as Governor of the Central Bank, Minister of Finance, or Secretary to the Government of the Federation. There are numerous roles he could fulfil in government without necessarily becoming president. While he is a cerebral politician with a significant following that any party would desire, he doesn’t have to be the central figure of the campaign.

How can the PDP outshine the ADC, which some Nigerians see as a more vibrant opposition to the ruling party?

As a seasoned politician, I understand that governors, under Nigeria’s presidential system, are the primary funders and operators of political parties. The situation in 2015, where five governors defected to another party and facilitated Buhari’s election, is incomparable to the current landscape. The ADC, despite its appeal, lacks the funding and political presence to win elections in Nigeria. Regardless of the debates surrounding its leadership, the ADC lacks the structure and resources to mount a serious challenge within two years.

How can the PDP handle leaders like ex-Governor Wike, who backs President Tinubu, to avoid problems in 2027?

Beyond Wike, several sitting governors, even within the PDP, have endorsed Tinubu for the 2027 election. However, the 2027 election will not be between state governors and Tinubu but between Tinubu and the Nigerian people. This is why some of us are advocating for a Goodluck Jonathan ticket in 2027. The election will essentially be a question-and-answer session for politicians and the Nigerian people.

During Jonathan’s tenure, what was the cost of fuel compared to today? What was the price of a bag of rice then versus now? For those paying rent, how much did landlords charge then, and how much now? What was the exchange rate of the dollar or pound to the naira then, and what is it today? The campaign will be less about rhetoric and more about these tangible comparisons.

With the PDP’s November convention ahead of its presidential primaries, what must be in place to ensure a fair process?

The PDP has refined its processes and structures over time. Currently, the party has established a zoning committee for the November convention, which will conclude its work in the coming weeks. We hope the party will zone positions appropriately, and the zonal committees will allocate these positions to the states. We aim for a seamless convention in November 2025. Following that, the PDP’s focus will be on the ultimate goal: reclaiming power in 2027. What stands between us and 2027 is the November convention, which, by God’s grace, will proceed smoothly, and the leadership it produces will guide the party back to power.

With the APC’s control of state resources and strong machinery, how can the PDP convince Nigerians it’s the better choice?

The PDP must align itself with the Nigerian people. It’s not about funding, structure, or control of state power but about genuinely connecting with the populace. We need to tap into the sentiments of ordinary Nigerians and translate their frustrations into votes to bring about change. Nigeria is not a lost cause.

We are undergoing a process that many nations have experienced and overcome. Our profound economic challenges demand deep, sober reflection and, of course, fresh thinking to revitalise the economy in a way that ordinary citizens can begin to feel the impact of governance. As a true democrat and a genuine Nigerian, I can say that while there is much to despair about, this is not the time to lose hope. Nigerians must continue to believe in this country, in its leadership, and in the processes we have established as a nation. These processes will mature and strengthen, ultimately producing the leadership that Nigeria truly needs.

