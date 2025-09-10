Only God can determine my fate in 2027 – Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has declared that only God can determine his fate in the 2027 general elections.

This was as he said only God installs and removes leaders as it is not the making of man.

The governor made the remarks during the inauguration of the apex advisory council body, Shura Council at the Kano State Government House.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor said in 2023, many wrote him off but divine providence made him governor.

He said that the trials, tears and turbulence he endured after the 2023 general elections have only deepened his commitment to transforming the state for the good of its people.

“I faced the most difficult challenges of my life after the 2023 elections,” he admitted. “But through those challenges and tears, I remain committed to the service of Kano. I am still here because of God, not because of any individual.

“Leadership is never in the hands of man,” he declared. “God installs and removes leaders as He wishes.”

Governor Yusuf stressed that a true leader must focus on projects that uplift the people, not on personal political gains.

“Whether I seek re-election or not, my duty is to keep delivering meaningful programmes that will benefit the electorate,” he affirmed.

Acknowledging the reality of power, the governor added: “I know that one day I will vacate this seat. That is why I am doing my best now to transform Kano physically, socially, and morally.”

He expressed deep concern about the plight of young people, warning that drug abuse, thuggery, and other vices threaten their future.

To this end, he announced the establishment of a new reformatory institution for women, designed to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse and other social challenges.

Governor Yusuf appealed to the religious leaders to use their influence to aid the government’s mission of reform.