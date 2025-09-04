Onjeh felicitates with Senator Gemade on 77th birthday

Ambassador Engr. Barnabas Gemade .

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, candidate of the APC for the Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, extends his warmest congratulations and heartfelt felicitations to Ambassador Engr. Barnabas Gemade on the auspicious occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 4 September 2025, Comrade Onjeh celebrated the elder statesman and applauded his contributions to nation-building.

“This day offers a unique opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate a life of immense dedication and service to our great nation, Nigeria,” said Comrade Onjeh.

He remarked that Ambassador Engr. Gemade’s distinguished career in public service, built upon a solid foundation in engineering, exemplifies unwavering patriotism.

He recalled that, as a former Federal Minister, the Ambassador served with distinction, implementing policies that fostered development and progress.

“His tenure in the hallowed chambers of the Senate was marked by insightful contributions to national discourse and the sponsorship of people-oriented legislation,” Comrade Onjeh added.

Comrade Onjeh, former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA Enugu, emphasised that beyond these high offices, Ambassador Engr. Gemade has remained a steadfast pillar of wisdom and a source of invaluable counsel.

He praised his continued commitment to the advancement of Nigeria and noted that his support and sage advice to His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, remain a crucial asset in the current administration’s efforts towards effective governance.

“On this special day,” Comrade Onjeh continued, “we not only celebrate his past achievements but also express the nation’s profound gratitude for his exemplary life. Nigeria remains indebted to him for his contributions and still very much requires his wealth of experience and wise counsel as we navigate the path towards a more prosperous union.”

Comrade Onjeh concluded: “It is a great joy and honour to join Ambassador Engr. Gemade’s family, friends, and well-wishers in eulogising a true patriot and statesman. We pray that the Almighty grants Ambassador Engr. Gemade many more years in excellent health and vigour, so that he may continue to serve his fatherland and enjoy the fruits of his labour. Happy Birthday, Distinguished Senator.”

