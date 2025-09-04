Onjeh extends financial support to indigent households in Igede land

Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has donated ₦1.5 million to indigent households in Igede land ahead of the 2025 Igede Agba festival, the most significant cultural celebration in Igede culture.

The donation, announced on Thursday, September 4, 2025, is aimed at alleviating economic hardship and enabling vulnerable communities in Oju and Obi local government areas of Benue State to participate fully in the festivities.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Disbursement Committee in Igede, Onjeh said the gesture was borne out of gratitude and friendship with the Igede people.

“The Igede people are great, hardworking, and peace-loving. They have been so good to me, and I have been friends with them for long. It is my greatest pleasure to celebrate the Igede Agba with them,” he said.

The donation will benefit 300 households across all 23 council wards in Igede land, with 11 wards in Oju and 12 in Obi.

To ensure fairness, Onjeh inaugurated a 12-member Disbursement Committee chaired by Hon. Dave Ode from Oju, with Hon. Chief Ade Okpabi from Obi as Secretary.

Other members include Hon. Opioko, Hon. Isaac Ogwochi, Ode Elizabeth Ujor, Friday Ogor, Regina Obia, Edeh Ejeh, Okpokri Daniel Ogbaji, Odu Paulina Otaha, Amos Ita Igwe, and Okoh Moses Odeh (Agenda).

Onjeh explained that the committee would adopt a random, needs-based approach to selecting beneficiaries, stressing that political affiliation would play no role.

“This random selection is necessary since the resources available for disbursement are limited and not enough to cater for everyone in need in Igede, I therefore urge public-spirited individuals to step in and also give,” he said.

He further highlighted the integrity of the committee members, assuring residents that the funds would reach the intended recipients.

“The calibre of the men selected to serve on the committee speaks volumes. I am confident the money will get to those who truly need it,” he noted.

After receiving the donation, Hon. Dave Ode, chairman of the committee, expressed appreciation on behalf of the beneficiaries.

“I want to, on behalf of the poorest of the poor in the Igede-speaking local governments of Oju and Obi, thank Comrade Dan Onjeh for his care and support. This philanthropic gesture, done not because Comrade Onjeh is swimming in abundance but out of sacrifice, will make them feel remembered and give them a sense of belonging,” he said.

Onjeh, a former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Project Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu, linked the gesture to the prevailing economic challenges caused by the federal government’s reform policies, including the removal of petroleum subsidies and the floating of the naira. He urged patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“These policies are already yielding signs of recovery and stability. The government’s interventions, such as social safety nets and conditional cash transfers, are designed to alleviate suffering. But private individuals and organisations also have a role to play,” he explained.

The APC stalwart also praised Governor Hyacinth Alia and called for continued cooperation between the Igede people and the state government. He noted that reforms at both state and federal levels were aimed at eliminating fiscal waste and creating long-term economic stability.

Onjeh congratulated His Royal Majesty, the Adirahu Ny’Igede, Chief (Rtd.) CP Oga Ero, the Royal Council, and the Igede people worldwide on the annual festival. He described the Igede Agba as “a celebration of thanksgiving, unity, and cultural pride,” adding that it underscores the Igede people’s agrarian heritage and communal identity.

He urged privileged individuals to emulate the spirit of the festival saying, “Igede Agba is a season of love and sharing. I encourage others to support the needy, just as we do during Christmas.”

