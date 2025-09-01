Onjeh congratulates newly sworn-in commissioners in Benue

Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Elections, has congratulated the newly sworn-in commissioners of Benue State.

The commissioners officially assumed office on Monday, September 2025, following their confirmation by the Benue State House of Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the Executive Governor of Benue State, marks another important step in the administration’s drive to strengthen governance and fast-track development across the state.

Congratulating the commissioners, Onjeh, a former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA, Enugu, in a statement, praised Governor Alia for assembling a competent and inclusive team.

He noted that the careful selection of the commissioners reflects the governor’s deep commitment to transparency, competence, and inclusivity in leadership.

“This new team embodies the governor’s vision for a greater Benue State and will help to drive his mission with capable hands,” he said.

He urged the new commissioners to give their very best, stressing that their appointments come at a decisive time in the state’s development.

“The people of Benue State expect nothing less than dedication, hard work, and integrity from you. Your duty is to justify the confidence the governor has reposed in you by delivering results that will impact positively on the lives of our citizens,” Onjeh charged.

Onjeh further commended Governor Alia’s leadership, which, he said, has already begun to transform the state’s economy, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and staff welfare.

He highlighted the governor’s success in fostering harmony between the arms of government, pointing to the peaceful resolution of the recent leadership tussle in the State Assembly and the election of Hon. Alfred Emberger as Speaker.

“That spirit of reconciliation has restored stability in the legislature and created a fertile ground for progress,” he observed.

As the commissioners settle into their new roles, Onjeh urged them to keep the people’s needs at the center of their work, collaborate with one another, and support the governor’s agenda with sincerity and openness.

“You must embrace dialogue and discreet engagement, ensuring that government business is conducted with integrity and a focus on service delivery. The people of Benue are counting on you to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our dear state,” he remarked.

Onjeh also reaffirmed his unwavering support for Governor Alia’s administration and expressed confidence in the commissioners’ ability to deliver.

He encouraged them to serve with humility, innovation, and a tireless commitment to excellence, so that Benue State continues to move forward on the path of peace and progress.

Vanguard News