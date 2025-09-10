Onitsha killing: Soludo orders arrest of perpetrators

Governor Soludo

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra has ordered the arrest of suspects linked to Tuesday’s killing of a woman at the Onitsha Main Market.

The governor issued the order on Wednesday in a statement released in Awka by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor.

The statement said the state government was aware of the disturbance that occurred in the Onitsha Main Market and gave an assurance ofe the government’s rapid response.

It stated that the governor had directed the suspects to be arrested and prosecuted, while pledging to meet the medical needs of those injured.

The statement said an investigation into the incident had commenced, promising that the government would ensure that all necessary measures were taken to prevent recurrence.

It expressed regret that one of the victims, Ms Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival at an undisclosed hospital.

The statement said that the other victims were currently receiving treatment while normalcy had been restored in the area by the police.

“We appreciate the swift intervention of the police who worked hard to restore calm and order to the area the same day.

“ The police patrols and law enforcement monitoring team are still on ground in the area to ensure sustained peace,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) reportedly opened fire on some traders following an altercation at the busy Emeka Offor Plaza in Onitsha Main Market.

The OCHA brigade is a state-run enforcement agency responsible for ensuring environmental sustainability and enforcing government policies on cleanliness.

NAN also reports that one person died in the incident while four were injured.

