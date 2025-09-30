Onigbongbo set to become gateway of tourism, hospitality in Lagos – Adebanjo 

By Matilda Ikediobi

The Executive Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo, has reaffirmed the council’s commitment to positioning Onigbongbo as the gateway of tourism and hospitality in Lagos.

Speaking at the Tourism and Hospitality Symposium, the Chairman highlighted Onigbongbo’s unique role as the first point of contact for many visitors arriving in Lagos, with its thriving hospitality sector along Allen, Opebi, Toyin, Kudirat Abiola, and Ikeja GRA. He emphasized that tourism is not just leisure but a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, aligning with his administration’s F.I.N.E Agenda — Foster economic growth, Invest in people, Nurture enterprise, and Ensure wellbeing.

Adebanjo announced the upcoming Onigbongbo Spark Fest 2025, a landmark yuletide festival designed to light up our cityscape, attract visitors, and transform Onigbongbo into a yuletide destination to rival Victoria Island and Lekki. He also unveiled plans for a digital hospitality directory powered by QR codes, which will be placed at airports and strategic locations across Lagos, offering visitors access to local hotels, restaurants, and nightlife operators with a 10% discount incentive.

The Chairman assured tourism and hospitality stakeholders of the government’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector in driving visibility, investment, and growth, stating: “Together, we will make tourism the heartbeat of development in Onigbongbo LCDA.”