One year in office: Uzo Uwani Neighbourhood Watch congratulates Ezugwu

Ezugwu

Lauds efforts on security, infrastructure

By Emma Nnadozie

As the 17 elected local government chairmen in Enugu State mark their one year in office on September 30, 2025, the Neighbourhood Watch Association in Uzo Uwani Local Council has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Executive Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, for his provision of security, massive infrastructure and general exemplary leadership across the local council.

The security association also used the avenue to reaffirm its earlier endorsement of the council chairman, saying his numerous accomplishments in a space of one year as executive chairman of the rural council is worth every commendation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the coordinator of the local security operatives in the LGA and Senior Special Assistant to the council chairman on security matters, Dr. Anayo Odimkpa, and Hon. Pius Odum, ADC to the council Chairman and chairman of Neighbourhood watch in Igboano development centre of the LGA.

Excerpts from the statement read: “We, the undersigned persons, on behalf of the entire members of the neighbourhood watch group, Uzo-uwani Chapter, wish to reaffirm our endorsement of the Executive Chairman of Uzo-uwani Local Government Area, Hon.Barr.Chijioke Joseph Ezugwu, LLM, and also extend our heartfelt congratulations to him on his one year in office as the Executive Chairman of Uzo-uwani LGA.

“Sir, your distinguished services within one year in office have been marked by outstanding commitments to the overall development of the entire Local Government Area.

“Your efforts in tackling insecurity that befell our local Government have remained unparalleled.

“Your efforts in enhancing road infrastructure have significantly impacted the Local Government and its developments and your achievements within one year of service to humanity will continue to inspire and guide many.

“Congratulations once again and best wishes in your Administration,” the statement read.