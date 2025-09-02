One killed, many injured in Ikorodu Road accident

By Evelyn Usman

Barely 24 hours after six lives were lost in an auto crash on the Ibeju-Lekki Expressway, tragedy struck again on Monday as one person was confirmed dead and others injured in a fatal crash at Idi-Iroko, inward Ogolonto, along Ikorodu Road.

The accident occurred when a fully loaded commercial Mazda bus, with registration number LND 490 SD, vying for right of passage from the Agric axis, rammed into a fast-moving articulated truck, with plate number EKY 121 YJ.

A passenger sitting by the doorway of the bus, who was flung out by the impact, was crushed by the truck’s rear tyres.

Two other passengers, a male and a female, sustained severe injuries, while others had minor injuries like scratches, in the ensuing stampede to get out of the commercial bus.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement on Tuesday that the severely injured passengers “were extricated with severe injuries by valiant LASTMA operatives and were immediately conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to the Ikorodu General Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

“The remains of the deceased were later entrusted to his grieving family by officers of the Nigeria Police Force. The security cover for the coordinated rescue operations by LASTMA was further reinforced by personnel of the Owutu Police Division.

“To restore unimpeded vehicular movement across the corridor, the accidented vehicles: the commercial Mazda bus and the articulated truck were evacuated by LASTMA officials.

“The public is hereby reminded that in the event of any traffic emergency, mishap, or directive, they may promptly reach LASTMA through its multilingual, toll-free hotline: 080000527862.”