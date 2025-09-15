One feared dead, several injured in Minna market clash

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — One person was feared dead and several others sustained injuries yesterday following a clash at Kasuwan Gwari, a major market in Minna, Niger State.

The incident occurred during an enforcement operation when officials attempted to stop a group transporting scrap materials on motorcycles. The situation reportedly escalated, resulting in violence and injuries.

Witnesses said the disturbance caused panic among traders and residents in the market area. Those injured were taken to Minna General Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the development, the Niger State Police Command said its patrol team intervened to restore calm after reports of unrest. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, security personnel were deployed to clear the area, and ten people were taken into custody for questioning.

He added that investigations are ongoing and assured that order has been restored in the affected area.