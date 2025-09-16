One feared dead, several injured as govt agents, suspected vandals clash in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—There was pandemonium in Minna, the Niger State capital, yesterday, during a clash between government enforcement agents and suspected vandals during which one person was feared dead.

Besides the person feared dead, several other people were said to have been injured during the free for all fight between the parties.

Dangerous weapons were said to have been freely used by the miscreants against both the government officials and the police during the clash.

The clash took place at Kasuwan Gwari (a major Market in Minna) which sent wrong signals to the traders within and outside the market.

Trouble started when government enforcement agent recently put in place accosted some scavengers who were riding on motorcycles carrying scraps suspected to be from questionable sources.

As the officials flagged them down on their motorcycles, the suspects resisted arrest leading to breakdown of law and order and a free for all between the two parties during which one person was feared killed while several others were injured.

Several others who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to Minna General Hospital for treatment.

Just last week, Governor Muhammad Bago had met with officials of the state chapter of Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria, during which he frowned at the rate their members were vandalizing public properties in the guise of searching for scraps and advised them to caution their members or face the wrath of the law.

The state Police command through its spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement confirmed the incident, adding that 10 people have already been arrested and detained in connection with the disturbance.

“Operation flush Police patrol team of ‘A’ Division, who were on routine patrol intervened to resolve the issue but a group of scavengers/miscreants mobilised, attacked both the Policemen and the government officials, NISTMA personnel damaging police vehicle, barricaded the road and were burning tyres.

“The Police Command quickly mobilised reinforcements to the scene and minimum force was used against the riotous assembly and the road was cleared. Over 10 persons were arrested at the scene and they are under investigation,” the statement added