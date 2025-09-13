One dead, nine injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

FILE IMAGE

A road accident at New Garage, inward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has led to the death of one person, while nine others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Route Commander Oluwadamilola Jayeola, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

Jayeola said that the crash, which occurred at about 6:55a.m., involved a white Iveco truck with registration number MEK 34 XC and a white Toyota commercial bus, ENU 814 XJ.

“Tragically, one male passenger lost his life, while nine others—eight males and one female—sustained varying degrees of injury. No passenger escaped unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team responded within minutes and evacuated the injured to the Emergency Centre, Ojota, and Gbagada General Hospital, while the deceased was deposited at Real Divine Hospital Mortuary, Ibafo.

“The obstruction was cleared swiftly, restoring normal traffic flow,” she said.

Jayeola added that officers of the MTD Police, Ojodu Abiodun Division, had taken custody of the vehicles as investigations continue.

“Preliminary findings point to speeding and road obstruction as the causes of the crash,” she said.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Hamzat said that speeding remained a major cause of preventable crashes, especially in the ember months, and advised drivers to always exercise patience and full concentration behind the wheel.

He assured the public of the commission’s continuous commitment to safer highways and the protection of lives and property across the country. (NAN)