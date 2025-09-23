One Chance: FCTA seizes 40 vehicles, 52 motorcycles

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has intensified clampdown on illegal transport operators in Abuja, impounding 40 vehicles and 52 motorcycles linked to traffic violations and criminal activities, including the notorious “one chance” robberies.

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Transport Secretariat, Mr Chinedu Elechi, said the operation was carried out by a multi-agency task force comprising the police, civil defence and others.

“We don’t just impound, the owners will face a mobile court. The bikes will be crushed, but everything will happen after the court order,” Elechi stated during an inspection of the seized vehicles at the Wuye command of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, DRTS.

“If people keep using motorcycles and unpainted vehicles illegally, we too cannot be tired of enforcement. It is an FCT task, and we will keep doing it.

“There has to be sanity. One of the major security breaches comes from unpainted vehicles. It hardly happens with painted taxis,” he added.

“If you want to operate as a commercial driver in Abuja, your vehicle must be painted and registered with a side number. Using personal cars for transport is illegal and that is how one chance thrives,” he warned.

On the newly commissioned bus terminals, Elechi said operations would begin once procurement processes for private operators under a public-private partnership arrangement are concluded.