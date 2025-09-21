Ondo Labour writes Aiyedatiwa, demands N256,950 minimum wage

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State Council, and its affiliate unions have called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to immediately raise the state’s minimum wage to N256,950.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, and signed by the State Chairman, Ademola Olapade, and the State Secretary, Akin Sunday, the unions said the current minimum wage of N73,000, introduced last year, is no longer sustainable in the face of Nigeria’s harsh economic realities.

The workers also demanded an upward review of pensions for retirees in the state.

The letter read in part: “We write on behalf of the workers and pensioners of Ondo State to make a formal and urgent demand for a comprehensive upward review of the new minimum wage in the State.

This demand is based on multiple compelling factors rooted in economic reality, rising cost of living and a moral obligation to protect the dignity and welfare of workers and retirees.”

The unions noted that inflation, currency devaluation, fuel subsidy removal, and rising costs of food, housing, transportation, and healthcare have eroded the value of wages, leaving workers and pensioners in “a state of perpetual economic suffocation.”

They argued that as an oil-producing state, Ondo has benefitted from increased internally generated revenue (IGR) and higher federal allocations due to improved oil earnings and subsidy savings.

The NLC reminded the government of its earlier commitment to review wages whenever the state’s revenue profile improved.

Citing Imo State’s recent approval of a N104,000 minimum wage, the letter described the move as “bold and commendable,” urging Ondo to set a higher standard as an oil-rich state.

“It is only just and reasonable that Ondo State, which is blessed with oil wealth, does not lag behind but instead leads in setting progressive standards for others to emulate,” the union stressed.

The workers further urged the governor to set up a negotiation committee of government officials, labour leaders, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the proposed wage structure.

While praising the government for prompt salary and pension payments as well as timely promotions, the NLC emphasized that true governance must prioritize the welfare of the people.

“A government that pays its workers and pensioners a just wage is a government that honours the social contract it holds with its people,” the union said.