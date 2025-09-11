Ondo govt hails Ikubese’s humanitarian health services

— Says modest efforts will be honoured

— I’ll continue to give succour to the less privileged, vows Ikubese

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Government has commended the humanitarian services of Dr. Thomas Wilson-Ikubese, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Sckye Hospitals Ltd, Akure, for his contributions to the state’s health sector.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Volunteering, Hon. Adeolu Iwakun, praised Dr. Ikubese for his long-standing volunteering efforts, describing him as “a man with a large heart who is contributing in no small measure to healthcare development in Ondo State.”

Iwakun highlighted the hospital’s free antenatal services, financial support for multiple births, and heavily subsidized medical care as outstanding interventions. He disclosed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration will soon honour the hospital’s modest efforts, with the aim of encouraging other private health facilities to complement government’s initiatives.

“The state government has been following your activities, and we plan to honour your contributions in the coming days,” he said.

In his response, Dr. Ikubese expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue providing succour to the less privileged. He assured that Sckye Hospitals would sustain partnerships with relevant government agencies in the health sector, while urging the Aiyedatiwa administration to prioritize citizens’ health.