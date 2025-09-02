Ondo Amotekun rescues, rehabilitates teen molested, drugged for five months

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has rescued and rehabilitated a 16-year-old girl who was drugged, molested, and left wandering under Ore Bridge for months.

Parading 28 suspected criminals in Akure, the Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the victim lost her memory due to substance abuse and only regained consciousness four months after her rescue. He noted that the agency’s health facility rehabilitated her before reuniting her with her family in Oyo State.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility, not just in enforcing security but also in restoring hope to victims of crime,” Adeleye said.

The girl, during an interview, confessed that she had stolen N235,000 from her uncle’s wife, which she gave to a boyfriend she met under Ore Bridge, where she lived with him for five months.

Her uncle’s wife, Mrs. Sarah Ayodeji, confirmed the theft and disappearance, praising Amotekun for reuniting the teenager with her family.

On security operations, Adeleye disclosed that 28 suspects, including alleged kidnappers, rapists, cattle rustlers, vandals, and burglars, were arrested across the state. He stressed that Amotekun was now targeting criminal networks and their sponsors to secure Ondo and boost socio-economic growth.