Omonigho-Okoro takes over as district Governor, Lions Int’l, district 404A4

Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho-Okoro has pledged to robustly pursue the community-based global causes of the Lions Club which includes diabetes awareness/advocacy, support to pediatric cancer patients, eye care, mental health and well-being, environmental rejuvenation, among others.

He gave the pledge during his official presentation as the new District Governor, Lions International, District 404A4, Nigeria, on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Asaba, Delta State.

Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho-Okoro in his acceptance speech, expressed deep gratitude to the Lions community for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to steer the District to greater heights in humanitarian service.

He said that the Motto of the Lions Club, “We Serve”, which attracted him to join the great Association of Volunteers in his days as a University student over 30 years ago, had been reawakened and resonated again as he assumed the role of District Governor of 404A4.

To underscore his passion and commitment to deliver successfully on his mandate, Lion Omonigho-Okoro said a target of N100 million had been set, to pursue community-based global causes of the Lions Clubs, which includes to improve health and wellbeing, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian service and grants that impact lives positively, amongst others, adding that 200 indigent Deltans had been enrolled in the State Contributory Health Scheme.

While promising to uphold transparency, accountability, and teamwork in his service delivery, Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho-Okoro, expressed optimism that under his stewardship, the district would strive with vigour, to accomplish new milestones, build new partnerships, and continue to impact positively on lives across communities in need.

In a goodwill message to celebrate Lion Omonigho-Okoro’s inauguration as the new District Governor, Lions International, District 404A4, the Delta State Government pledged continued support for organizations whose objectives center on improving the living conditions of the people.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Ifeanyi Osakwe made the pledge at the ceremony, adding that Non Governmental Organizations should be reasonably involved in community service through which they could touch lives.

He commended Lions International for its robust humanitarian service records spanning over a century and urged the body not to relent, considering the huge numbers of less privileged and vulnerable people around the world.

Sir Onyeme congratulated Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho-Okoro on his successful installation as the District Governor of District 404A4 and promised to partner with him to succeed, while urging more people to join the organization.

Also in a goodwill message, the Council Chairperson, MD404 Nigeria, Lion Dr Ibrahim Bello, described the presentation of Lion Omonigho-Okoro as a celebration of leadership anchored on the enduring legacy of service that defined Lionism.

He added that the event was also a reminder of their International President A. P Singh’s theme; LEAD TO SERVE, SERVE TO LEAD, stressing that a legacy of service was not measured merely by years, but by the lives touched, the communities transformed, and the hope rekindled through selfless acts.

“Our District Governor, Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho- Okoro MJF , through a consistent track record of dedication, has embodied this spirit—leading with compassion, inspiring with vision, and ensuring that service remains our common heritage”, Lion Bello said.

In his address, Lion Chris Iyorwaye, who chaired the occasion, gave a brief background of the Club, highlighting its consistent efforts in championing causes such as sight preservation, diabetes awareness, childhood cancer support, environmental protection, and humanitarian relief for the less privileged.

He described the new District Governor, Lion Dr. Robinson Omonigho-Okoro, as a committed and dedicated leader and urged the leadership and members of all the Clubs in District 404A4 to give him their maximum support.

In a valedictory speech, the immediate past District Governor, Lion Engr. Prince Osadebamwen Monday Okorie, express gratitude for the rare privilege to serve, revealing that the Lions Year 2024-2025, themed: “Love and Unity in Service”, was both challenging and interesting.

He said, “As we embark on a new Lions Year, I urge all Lions to join hands with our current District Governor, Lion Robinson Omonigho-Okoro MJF NLCF, to take our District to even greater heights. Let us continue to work together, serving humanity and making positive impacts in our communities”.

Highlights of the event included the formal installation of District Cabinet Officers and Club Presidents for the new Lionistic Year, a fundraising session in support of ongoing and future projects, and the presentation of awards to distinguished members of the Club.

The ceremony was attended by the Past District Governors (PDGs), Club Presidents from Delta, Edo and Ondo States, the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, among other dignitaries.