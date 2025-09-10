Omobolaji Odunowo: Clinical data scientist who turns messy health data into patients’ hope

Omobolaji Odunowo, a clinical data scientist and statistical programmer, is fast becoming one of Nigeria’s most talked-about voices in health data and clinical research.

Her work sits at the intersection of clinical trials, health informatics and mentorship, a blend that has taken her from statistical programming rooms to classrooms and policy conversations.

Odunowo says she is driven by the conviction that good data shortens the road between discovery and a patient’s cure. She has applied that philosophy to clinical-trial datasets, where her role has been to ensure that analyses used to evaluate new medicines are robust, reproducible and compliant with regulatory standards.

Beyond the lab, Odunowo has also invested in teaching and community work, serving as an advisory board member and mentor with initiatives that train young Nigerians in data science and cybersecurity.

Her public profile is matched by an academic footprint: she is the author and co-author of several recent papers on health analytics, computational drug discovery and public-health disparities. In a recent in-silico study, Odunowo explored plant-derived compounds as potential inhibitors in breast cancer pathways, showcasing how computational methods can accelerate early drug discovery.

She also co-authored work on social determinants of chronic disease, using health expenditure and demographic data to show how age, education and smoking influence Type II diabetes outcomes. Colleagues describe her as methodical and insistent on transparency, qualities they say are vital where patient safety and regulatory scrutiny meet advanced analytics.

Odunowo has been vocal about the ethical dimensions of data science, urging that mentorship programmes teach not only coding but also issues of privacy, consent and algorithmic fairness. She has experimented with unconventional outreach, from comics that explain data privacy to hands-on workshops, because she believes accessibility breeds trust in science.

On adolescent digital mental health, Odunowo has drawn attention to the nuance of screen time, arguing that the quality of engagement matters as much as quantity, and that policy and parenting must reflect that complexity.

Her Nigerian roots inform her research priorities, and she has repeatedly called for more locally generated evidence, arguing that findings from Western settings do not always translate to African communities.

For all her technical credentials, Odunowo is intent on one simple measure of success: that her work helps clinicians make better decisions and patients live better lives.

As Nigeria and the African health ecosystem invest more in data-driven medicine, professionals like Omobolaji Odunowo will be central to turning promise into practice.

