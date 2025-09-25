Omo-Agege mourns Oskar Ibru, describes death as heartbreaking

Oskar Ibru

Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed his condolences on the passing of Olorogun Oskar Ibru, describing the death as devastating and heartbreaking.

Oskar Ibru, a renowned industrialist and Chairman of the Ibru organisation died on Wednesday at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

Describing the death as a personal loss, Senator Omo-Agege said: “At 67 years, he still had a lot to offer. As chairman, Olorogun Oskar Ibru led the lines in sustaining the Ibru legacy and was renowned as an industrialist and humanitarian.

“This hurts personally. He was the go-to brother, friend, manager and strategist in keeping the group ahead of its peers. His doors were always open to all. He saw humanity in everyone around him.

“I mourn Olorogun Oskar Ibru deeply. His death is shocking, devastating. He was a great and valued son of the Urhobo nation,” Omo-Agege stated, while praying for the repose of his soul.