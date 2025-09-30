Olubadan to Atiku: I’m no longer a politician, I serve humanity now

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has reaffirmed his withdrawal from partisan politics, stressing that his foremost responsibility on the throne is to serve humanity with fairness and justice.

The monarch made the declaration on Tuesday while receiving a high-powered delegation led by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

Abubakar was accompanied by former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu; former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, and former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

He said he came to personally congratulate the Olubadan following his recent coronation.

The former vice-president used the occasion to tender an unreserved apology for his absence at the historic coronation ceremony, citing unavoidable logistical and protocol challenges.

In his remarks, Abubakar addressed the Olubadan and the assembled chiefs, saying: “Kabiyesi, I want to begin with an apology.

“On behalf of my delegation, I regret our inability to personally witness your coronation, which we recognise as the fulfilment of your lifelong ambition.

“Our absence was not deliberate but the result of protocol logistics that prevented us from attending.

“Nonetheless, we have always looked forward to this day. I sought your permission a few days ago to bring this distinguished delegation to extend our congratulations in person and to wish you a long, prosperous and peaceful reign.

“Please, accept our heartfelt apology and our letter of congratulations. May God bless your reign and grant Ibadan continued progress,” he said.

I’m no longer one of you – Olubadan

The Olubadan, in his response, warmly welcomed Abubakar and his team, recalling decades of personal and professional camaraderie with members of the delegation.

He disclosed that while he no longer participated in politics, he cherished the shared experiences of his political journey.

Reflecting on his relationship with the visitors, Oba Ladoja said: “My dear friends, welcome. Even though I am no longer a politician, the ties we share remain strong.”

“I was indeed surprised when I did not see some of you at the coronation, especially as I had followed the guest list and expected your presence.

“When I was told it was due to logistical constraints, I understood, for such matters are often beyond one’s control. There is nothing to forgive, for it was not deliberate,” Ladoja stated.

He went on to recall how Atiku was the first to inform him of the passing of the last Olubadan, noting their shared anticipation of his eventual ascension to the throne.

The monarch also reminisced about his long-standing friendships with Senator Ayu, Senator Imoke, and Malam el-Rufai, recounting moments from their days in politics, the Senate, and even predictions about his governorship.

“Now that I am Olubadan, I am no longer entitled to be anything else. My task is to serve my people.

“I have just passed 81, and the rest of my years will be devoted to Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, Africa and indeed humanity.

“Religious leaders have always said that what is expected of a leader is fairness and justice, and this I intend to uphold.”

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Oba Ladoja assured the guests that he would make all his friends and well-wishers proud.

He also pledged to maintain close contact with them, promising future visits in appreciation.

The Olubadan stressed that under his reign, Ibadan would continue to pursue peace, prosperity and justice for its people.

