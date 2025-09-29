Olubadan: Oba Ladoja unveils vision for economic growth

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja

…As Obi clarifies X post on Olubadan says he meant no disrespect

By Adeola Badru and John Alechenu

The newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has pledged to foster an enabling environment for both local and international investors, as part of a broader socio-economic agenda aimed at revitalising Ibadanland.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Ascension of Christ Catholic Church, Bodija, Ibadan, yesterday, Ladoja highlighted the need to revive dormant industries and address youth unemployment.

These, he said, would be key priorities in driving economic growth across Ibadan and Oyo State more broadly.

The monarch stressed that his reign would not be defined by ceremonial grandeur or traditional regalia, but by a deep commitment to development and the well-being of his people.

“My principal task as Olubadan is the progress and prosperity of Ibadanland. The throne is not merely about adornment or symbolism, but about ensuring the comprehensive advancement of our town. I intend to work collaboratively with governments at all levels to uphold Ibadan’s pace-setting legacy.”

Ladoja described Ibadan as a land rich in potential, well-suited for investment and innovation.

He expressed optimism that with unity and divine guidance, the city would continue to flourish, praising Ibadan’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance.

In his congratulatory message, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, Most Reverend Dr. Gabriel Abegunrin, described the monarch’s enthronement as an act of divine providence and a testament to strength, wisdom, and grace.

He commended the monarch for commencing his reign with a thanksgiving service, calling it a gesture of humility and a sign of his dedication to peace and unity.

The thanksgiving service was attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, members of the royal family, Iyalodes, and numerous well-wishers.

I meant no disrespect-Obi

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, LP’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has said he meant no disrespect for the person and institution the new Olu Badan, Oba Ladoja represents when he felicitated with the Oba in a post on his verified X handle.

Obi was responding to a fire storm of criticisms which followed the tweet in which he referred to the traditional ruler as “My dear brother,” while congratulating him on his installation as the 44th Olubadan, on Saturday.

In a post titled: “Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill Message to His Royal Majesty, on the same X handle on Sunday, Obi said, “ I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, Oba Ladoja.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing.

“I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them. However, those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals especially close to me and for whom I have tremendous respect.”