Olubadan Coronation: Prominent Ibadan indigenes mobilised for weeklong celebration

Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has mobilised prominent Ibadan indigenes for the weeklong celebration marking the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The coronation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

The CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, inaugurated a special planning committee co-chaired by two well-known Ibadan businessmen, Chief Dotun Sanusi and Chief Adegboye Adegoke, while some leading Ibadan sons have reportedly donated N10 million each towards the celebration.

Although the Oyo State Government has already set up a coronation committee chaired by Chief Adebayo Oyero to oversee the official ceremony, the CCII believed Oba Ladoja’s stature as a successful businessman, former governor, senator and elder statesman deserved an extended celebration beyond the government-organised event.

The weeklong programme begins on Monday, September 22 with interfaith prayers at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, and a stage play on the progenitor of the Olubadan, Arusa, at Apex Hall, Yidi-Agodi.

On Tuesday, September 23, a cultural day event will hold at the Olubadan Stadium. Wednesday, September 24 will feature the first Olubadan Coronation Lecture, to be delivered by Professor Toyin Falola at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

On Thursday, September 25, which also marks Oba Ladoja’s 81st birthday, Islamic prayers will be held at the palace at 10 a.m., followed by a mega praise and worship session at the Civic Centre, Agodi, from 2 p.m. The main coronation ceremony will take place on Friday, September 26, at Mapo Hall by 9 a.m., followed by a grand reception at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium at 3p.m.

On Sunday, September 28, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Church of Ascension, Bodija, followed by a civic reception at the University of Ibadan’s International Conference Centre at 2 p.m.

Additional activities include a Jumat service at the Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja’ba on Friday, October 3, and traditional rites by “Isese” worshippers at the Ose Meji Temple, Oja’ba on Saturday, October 4.