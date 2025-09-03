Olori Atuwatse III hosts women allying Women Conference in Cape Coast, Ghana

CAPE COAST, GHANA – Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, has hosted the 2025 edition of the Women Allying Women Conference in Cape Coast, Ghana, bringing together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across Africa.

The conference, held on Thursday, September 4, at Lush on the Coast, was founded by the Queen as a platform to unite women across industries, borders, and generations. According to her, the initiative is more than ceremony—it is a commitment to building an Africa where women lead in business, governance, and community development.

In her keynote message, Olori Atuwatse III reiterated her long-standing advocacy for women’s empowerment, stressing that “Africa’s future will not be outsourced; it will be built by its women.”

This year’s gathering focused on three major themes:

Women-led Businesses: Unlocking economic growth through female entrepreneurship.

Fearless Leadership: Preparing women to lead in boardrooms, communities, and governance.

Alliances that Last: Building sustainable networks of collaboration among women leaders and professionals.

Among the notable speakers and panelists who joined Her Majesty were Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts; Queen Wa Arian Simone of the Village of Dawa Grand Bereby, Côte d’Ivoire; Ms. Hayat Aschkar; and Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, alongside several other business leaders and change agents from across the continent.

Organizers noted that the Women Allying Women platform reflects the Queen’s consistent message: “When women ally with women, businesses grow, societies stabilize, and nations prosper.”

The 2025 Ghana edition, powered by Elevate Africa, is expected to deepen cross-border partnerships among women leaders and create lasting impact through mentorship, networking, and collaborative projects.