Olojo festival: Ife Chief Imam tasks residents on peaceful co-existence

The Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji Abdulsemiu Abdulhammed, has called for peaceful coexistence among residents before, during and after the forthcoming Olojo festival in Ile-Ife.

Abdulhammed made the call during a news conference at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

The Chief Imam also appealed to Muslim faithful to embrace peace during the festival, adding that Muslim leaders in the town are not instructing anyone or any group to disrupt or foment trouble during the festival.

“Nobody is sending anyone to cause chaos during the Olojo festival because no one disturbs us during our own festivals.

“Therefore, we are appealing to all Muslims in Ife to allow peaceful co-existence during the festival,” he said.

Abdulhammed commended the Ooni for his fatherly role to all religions in Ifeland and urged all residents to continue to support him.