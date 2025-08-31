Olohuniyo speaks on upcoming film ‘OBA’ 

Acclaimed filmmaker Olasunkanmi Akanni Jerome, popularly known as Olohuniyo, is set to release another cultural masterpiece titled OBA – The Movie. Produced and directed by Olohuniyo himself, the highly anticipated film promises to take audiences on a breathtaking journey into Yoruba history, royalty, and traditional storytelling.

Following the massive success of Ogunda, which recently surpassed one million views and won Best Yoruba Traditional Storytelling in Film at the LIC Awards 2025, Olohuniyo is once again raising the bar with OBA. The movie explores the weight of kingship, the struggles for power, and the timeless values of honor and tradition deeply rooted in Yoruba culture.

Featuring a stellar cast, the film brings together Olasunkanmi Akanni (Olohuniyo), Olaniyi Afoja (Sanyeri), Apa, Fatai Odua (Laude), Kelvin Power, Toyin Alausa, Afeez Owo, Adeniyi John, Abeni Agbon, Iya Gbokan, Ayobami Jegede, and Kehinde Oladiti Itu. Their performances are expected to add depth and authenticity to the story.

Speaking about the project, Olohuniyo described OBA as more than just a film. “It is a mirror of our heritage and a reminder of the dignity of our traditions. With a cast of some of the finest talents in Nollywood, this story will resonate not only with Yoruba people but with audiences across the world,” he said.

Blending traditional Yoruba storytelling, gripping drama, and stunning cinematography, OBA is already positioned as one of the most anticipated indigenous films of 2025. With this project, Olohuniyo continues his mission to preserve Yoruba culture and values through cinema while showcasing the depth of African tradition on the global stage.

Fans and movie lovers are encouraged to stay tuned for the official release date and premiere announcements in the coming weeks.

Olohuniyo, a celebrated Nigerian filmmaker and cultural storyteller, has dedicated his career to projecting Yoruba heritage through film. Known for his authentic narratives and creative excellence, he has become one of the leading voices in indigenous African cinema.