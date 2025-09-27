Olamide Baddoo inspired my music – Bolu The Rapper

By Benjamin Njoku

A new Nigerian artist, Bolu The Rapper, has gained attention with his 6-track EP “Wotilawo” under Roppongi Records, a Lagos-based music label.

Bolu credits Olamide Baddoo as his inspiration. His music style blends elements of Dagrin, Mohbad, and Olamide.

Many who have listened to the 18 year- old singer who just graduated from high school said that he comes in the mold of Dagrin, Mohbad and Olamide all in one and also is sure to go places.

Bolu the rapper whose real name is Boluwatife Oluwafemi Moses came into the spotlight after winning a talent competition organised by Oshodi, Lagos based entertainment company, which was held at the famous Roppongi Bar and Lounge, Oshodi,with a recording contract for the winner.

Already, a six track EP titled, “Wotilawo” has been released on music platforms including YouTube

A hot single titled “Benz” is bouncing off the EP and has become a serenade in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

Speaking on the fresh release, spokesperson for Roppongi Records Benson Ehiagwina highlighted the huge talents of the new Roppongi Records prodigy adding that the label waited for Bolu to turn 18 and graduate from Secondary school before signing him on.

He also noted that Bolu is sure to go places while disclosing the record company’s huge plans to ensure that Bolu the rapper is heard world wide.

In a chat, Bolu the rapper said that he was inspired by ⁠Olamide Badoo.He also hinted that his ambition is to reach broader audiences and explore different musical styles.