Okun youths help bandits with weapons, foods; become their girlfriends – Kogi govt

Gov Ododo

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State government has lamented that youths take weapons and food to bandits. The government vowed to treat such youth as terrorists.

Read Also: Tension as kidnappers lay fresh siege to Edo

The State Security Adviser, Jerry Omadara stated this at the palace of Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera, while giving progress report and the effort of the state government on the fight against insecurity in Kogi West.

‎According to him, intelligence information at their disposal indicated that some youth in Okun land used motorcycles to convey weapons and food stuff to the bandits in the forest.

‎He alleged that about seven Okun youth are already in his black book for being in the payroll of the bandits.

Omadara assured that since some of the youth have connection with bandits, government will not hesitate to treat them like bandits.

‎”Regrettably, the bandits are now operating with the indigenes of Okunland. The bandits have got our women selling soft drink, bread and other food items. The women supplied them food items and give them vital information.

‎”There are people in Yagba West who paid the bandits money so that they don’t kidnapped them. We will exposed such people at the appropriate time because enough is enough.

‎”Our youth are already involved. They used their motorcycles to supply them with weapons and ammunitions in the bush.

The women’s involvement

“The women of these bandits brought ammunition from far north and give our youth peanuts to convey the ammunition to their men in the bush of Okun land, which they used in terrorizing our people.

‎”Imagine, Okun women becoming girlfriends to bandits. Again, our Okun people are becoming too lazy to an extent that. It is the Fulani that farm okro, pepper, maize for us, and this is an aberration.

‎”I want to emphasise that Kogi State government is not sleeping over the insurgents in Okun land. We have arrested and killed many of their leaders, and we will continue to go after bandits who did not allow us to sleep or go to farms.

‎”We will make our communities safe, make the state safe for our farmers to go to farm. We will continue to follow the bandits until we finish killing all of them, so that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed.” he said.

‎He noted that the state government has invested heavily on agriculture in providing inputs to farmers.

According to the State Security Adviser, time has come for Okun people to take their destiny into their hands, so that no body can come from outside to violate Okun rules and begin to cause sleepless night in the land.

‎”I am appealing to you to leverage on the available potentials that abound in agriculture to improve on the standard of living of our people.

“This is the area I want our youth to dissipate their energy in order to improve their standard of living,” he stated.

Vanguard News