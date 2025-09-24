Okumagba mourns the passing of Oskar Ibru

Prominent leader of the APC in Delta State and former Delta State Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has commiserated with the Ibru family and the people of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on the passing of Olorogun Oskar Ibru, the first son of the late patriarch of the Ibru family, Olorogun Michael Ibru.

Describing the late Olorogun Oskar Ibru as “an astute businessman, a dependable friend and a gentleman par excellence”, Olorogun Okumagba said his passing is an irreparable loss.

According to Olorogun Okumagba, “Olorogun Oskar Ibru was a major pillar of the renowned Ibru Organisation founded by his father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, and which is one of Nigeria’s most prominent indigenous conglomerate for many years with interest covering manufacturing, banking, shipping, hospitality services and more. He was the Chairman of the Ibru Organisation where he played a key leadership role as a visionary entrepreneur, succeeding his father in leading the group. I recall my several interactions with the late Oskar Ibru in business and as a friend and valued his counsel and company greatly.”

Noting that the footprints of the departed business mogul will remain indelible, Okumagba said Oskar took over the reins of the Ibru Organisation from his father and sustained the legacy of the business and the family’s proud name till his passing. He also commended the late Oskar Ibru’s “great and remarkable philanthropy which sealed his legacy as a man with a heart of human kindness, who will be sorely missed.”

Okumagba hailed Oskar Ibru’s great sense of community which endeared him to the Urhobo nation and said that he will be greatly missed by one and all. He also noted that Oskar related warmly with persons from all tribes in Nigeria and across the world. Okumagba commiserated with the people of Agbarha- Otor, the Urhobo nation, Delta State and Nigeria on the loss of “a great and pleasant personality.”

Okumagba prayed that God grants the soul of Oskar Ibru eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and associates.