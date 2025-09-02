Okporoko hails Pondi on Niger Delta man of the people award

Amb. Chief Godwin Okporoko, JP, Executive Assistant, Security Matters To Delta State Governor, has congratulated Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director, TANTITA Security Services Limited, for receiving the “ Niger Delta Man Of The People” Award.

The Board and Management of Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper, presented the award to Keston Pondi in recognition of his immense contribution to human development in Niger Delta region.

Okporoko, in a statement on Tuesday, commended the management of Gbaramatu Voice for appreciating Pondi with such an award, which will spur him ( Pondi) to do more for the people of Niger Delta.

He also urged prominent and successful Niger Deltans to look inward to contribute to the growth of the people in the region.

Okporoko, also the President General, Owahwa Sub-Clan, OML34, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA, said, “ Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director of TANTITA Security Services Limited is a man of good heart”

According to him, “ Chief Keston Pondi enjoys touching lives and contributing to societal development”

The prominent Urhobo leader, further appreciated the management of Tantita Security Services Limited for the thousands of youths employed to secure federal government oil families and assets in Niger Delta region.

“ Chief Keston Pondi merited the “ Niger Delta Man Of The People” award from Gbaramatu Voice. My advise to those benefitting from Chief Keston Pondi and Tantita Security Services Limited should continue to support and pray for him and the company”