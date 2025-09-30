Oke-Ode Killings: Gbenga Hashim warns of looming war in Northern Nigeria

Presidential hopeful and ideological politician, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned that Northern Nigeria faces the risk of sliding into war unless urgent, professional, and coordinated national action is taken to curb the rising tide of terrorism and banditry.

In a statement, Hashim extended condolences to the families of victims of the recent bandit attack in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, where 15 people, including vigilantes and a community leader (Baale), were killed. He also urged immediate security measures to rescue those abducted.

Revealing details of a security-focused conversation he held two months ago with Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq—who also chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum—Hashim said he had presented a trend model for rising insecurity in Kwara and across Northern Nigeria. Despite assurances that the situation was under control, he noted that recent events proved the challenges were beyond the governor’s capacity.

“What is obvious is that despite his best efforts, the issues are well beyond him,” Hashim said.

He warned of a disturbing outlook, alleging that terrorist networks were actively working to acquire capacity to govern in parts of the North, depending on political developments ahead of 2027.

“God forbid, but there are clear indications that terrorist forces are actively working to establish government in some Northern states,” he warned, identifying the North Central region as a likely flashpoint.

Hashim described the Oke-Ode killings as a grim reminder of escalating violence, likening them to past attacks in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Baruteen, and Pategi areas.

He accused Nigeria’s ruling class of complacency and detachment from the suffering of ordinary citizens.

“It is tragic that those in power are kidding with this rapidly emerging danger. Most of our ruling elites remain aloof or already have their personal plans, leaving poor and helpless communities in danger,” he lamented.

Hashim reiterated his call for urgent, coordinated security operations to prevent Nigeria from descending into full state failure. According to him, allowing terrorists and criminal elements to consolidate control over ungoverned or poorly governed spaces would be disastrous for the country’s stability and future.