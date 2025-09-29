Ojukwu Varsity: Mrs. Soludo not involved in any contract – Media Aide

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the Anambra State governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has denied allegations linking her to a contract at the state-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

The allegation, reportedly originating from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), suggested that the university awarded a contract worth ₦38 million to Mrs. Chinwe Umerie, the APGA deputy state women leader. APC further alleged that Umerie was an aide to Mrs. Soludo and worked in the university’s audit unit.

Debunking the claim, Mr. Dan Ezeigwe, Senior Media Aide to the governor’s wife, dismissed it as another “spurious post by agents of mischief and mongers of falsehood” seeking to tarnish Mrs. Soludo’s reputation.

Ezeigwe said: “There is no office of the First Lady, and there is no SSA to Mrs. Nonye Soludo. For the avoidance of doubt, Mrs. Chinwe Umerie is not an aide to Mrs. Soludo and does not work for her in any capacity. Mrs. Soludo is not involved in any contract process in the Anambra State government, let alone a ₦38 million contract at COOU. It is ridiculous.”

He further criticized attempts to politicize the honorary doctorate degree recently awarded to Mrs. Soludo by COOU, noting that such honours are approved by the university’s Senate and Governing Council, not unilaterally by the Vice Chancellor.

“We understand this is the season of politics, but it is unfortunate that some individuals would descend to this level in their desperate chase for relevance,” he added.