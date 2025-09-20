Ohanaeze, others honour Nnandigbo in Diaspora 

By Juliet Umeh

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, friends and well wishers recently celebrated the Nnandigbo in Diaspora, Chief Livinus Okwara for his contributions to the growth and welfare of Igbos here and abroad.

During the ceremony in Lagos, Solomon Aguene, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, disclosed that the coronation of Okwara as Nnandigbo in Diaspora and official handover of the certificate and staff of office will hold in Enugu State.

The event attracted dignitaries, Ohanaeze members, family, friends, and well-wishers who celebrated Okwara, a successful entrepreneur and founder of Rimax Group. Aguene explained that Okwara’s vision, philanthropy, and passion for the progress of Igbos inspired the recognition.

“Okwara has created jobs for youths and consistently worked for the success of our people, at home and in the diaspora,” Aguene said.

“He represents the true Igbo spirit and will carry this title as part of his enduring legacy.”

In his remarks, Okwara expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged to use the office to support Igbo people worldwide. He promised to:

Facilitate funding for small businesses through international financial institutions.

Establish liaison offices abroad (13 in China, 10 in the U.S., and others in Europe) to assist Igbos in need.

Promote youth empowerment, employment, and access to financial support.

Advocate amnesty and greater opportunities for Igbo youths affected by historical challenges.

Okwara emphasized unity among Igbos and other ethnic groups. “There is no reason for disunity between Igbos and Yorubas. Unity will help our businesses thrive, protect our identity, and strengthen our communities wherever we go,” he said.

The celebration also featured a thanksgiving service led by Rev. Father Edmond Emereonye, who reminded the gathering that true leadership requires humility. Drawing from Philippians 2:6–11, he urged Okwara to carry the crown with responsibility, sacrifice, and modesty.

“Pride leads to downfall,” Rev. Emereonye said. “Our culture, when purified by humility, strengthens life and unity. The Igbo in the diaspora must always uphold unity, humility, and true culture as gifts from God.”