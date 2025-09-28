Ogun’s Gateway International Airport set for first commercial flight

By Dickson Omobola

Gateway International Airport, GWI, in Iperu, Ogun State, will receive its first flight on October 7.

The state government disclosed this in a statement, saying a domestic carrier, ValueJet, would operate the flight.

ValueJet’s Managing Director, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi, said the airline was excited to operate to the GWI airport as soon as it is commissioned to commence flight operations.

Meanwhile, ValueJet, for now, would be operating two weekly flights to Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30 am to arrive Abuja at 9.45am and from Abuja to GWI at 16:00 and arriving GWI 17:15

GWI is in Ilishan/Iperu, Ogun State, Nigeria, near the Sagamu Interchange and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Last year, the airport was granted an Aerodrome Operational Permit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who made the disclosure, said: “We would have flights that will be going from here to Abuja and as well as to Portharcourt start up.

“Additionally, the airport has been designated as an alternate landing site for Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, increasing its strategic importance for both domestic and international aviation.

“With world-class infrastructure, international connectivity, and a strategic location, the Gateway International Airport will raise the bar for air travel in Nigeria and serve as a proud symbol of Ogun State’s progress.”